IPL 2021 Broadcasters Mull Telecasting Matches On Kids' Channels For The First-time Ever

The India vs England T20I series is done and dusted with the Men in Blue winning the series 3-2. The focus now shifts to the upcoming ODI series, following which fans will turn their attention towards the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). With the IPL 2021 tournament just around the corner, the Star Sports Network, which is the broadcasting partner of the cash-rich league, is also planning a major surprise for its fans during the tournament.

IPL 2021 matches likely to be shown on Disney's kid's channels

According to a report by InsideSport, Star Sports is planning to broadcast the 14th edition of the tournament in 24 to 25 Disney Star channels. As per the information, other than English & Hindi, the tournament will be broadcasted in 6 regional languages which are Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi. Apart from providing a multi-lingual feed, the report states that Star Sports, for the very first time, is also considering airing matches on Disney’s kid’s channels.

While Star's rivals, Sony Pictures Sports Networks, had begun the trend of broadcasting sports matches on its entertainment and movie channels, this is the first instance in Indian broadcasting history that kids channels will have matches of such a level being broadcast. Many studies have claimed that the IPL 2020 was enjoyed tremendously by children and teenagers, perhaps making Star acknowledge the fact that with younger audience, new opportunities lie.

The report also stated that the majority of the Star Sports production crew will work remotely from its headquarters in Mumbai due to the BCCI's bio bubble arrangement. As per the report, the BCCI will have Standard Operating Procedures for the IPL 2021, as per which the on-site broadcast and production crew will be part two bio-bubbles for broadcast commentators and crew.

IPL schedule

On March 7, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI released the entire IPL 2021 schedule which had major changes in it. All matches will be played at neutral venues across six different stadiums. The aforementioned move was made to avoid home advantage for IPL 2021 teams, considering that matches will not be held in the home grounds of Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

According to the latest IPL schedule, a total of 56 league matches will be played with each of the eight IPL 2021 teams competing teams facing each other twice. The double round-robin format will be followed by the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England ODI series ODI series will get underway on March 23 in Pune with the final two ODIs to be played on March 26 and 28 at the same venue as well. The live streaming on television will be provided on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. It will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Image : IPL / Twitter