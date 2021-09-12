IPL 2021: Broadcasters Release List Of Power-packed Commentators For UAE Leg; See Details

With the second phase of the IPL 2021 around the corner, the official broadcasters of the marquee tournament, Star Sports have come forward and released the list of commentators for the UAE leg of the tournament. The list includes the likes of a few eminent personalities from India and abroad i.e. former cricketers and veteran cricket pundits. Here's a look at the IPL 2021 commentators.

IPL 2021 Hindi Commentators

On Saturday, Star Sports had officially unveiled their commentary panel for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 starting September 19 and they did so by replying to queries of the passionate cricket fans on social media.

The list of Hindi commentators for IPL 2021 includes the likes of Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, and Kiran More.

IPL 2021 English Commentators

On the other hand, the list of English commentators for IPL 2021 consists of Harsha Bhogle, S. Gavaskar, L Siva, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Pommie Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden & Kevin Pietersen.

IPL 2021 Phase II

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set of matches to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a blockbuster clash between defending champion Mumbai Indians and the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10, with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and October 13, respectively.

Prior to the temporary suspension of the cash-rich event on May 4, 29 league games had already been played. Last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals occupy the top spot with six wins from eight matches and 12 points to their tally.