IPL 2021 Broadcasters Set To Shut Down 100 TV Channels In Stunning Development

Considering the increasing popularity of the Over The Top (OTT) platforms, Disney plans to focus more on the direct-to-consumer approach. According to the recent developments, the company is willing to shut down as many as 100 of its international TV channels as they look to drive more attention towards their online streaming offerings. It is worth mentioning that Disney Star owns the rights for a number of marquee sporting events in India. They are also the official broadcasters 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) along with ICC events and India's home matches when it comes to cricket.

IPL news: IPL 2021 broadcasters to shut down 100 international TV channels

The Disney Star parent entity Walt Disney is keen on pushing their direct-to-consumer model as they look to shift many of their offerings to their online platforms after shutting down 100 TV channels globally. Speaking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s technology and media conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned that the majority of the content will mitigate to their Disney+ platforms. He also confirmed that this move is in sync with their core strategy as they look to shift to a more comprehensive direct-to-consumer approach in the coming days.

He also assured that the closures will depend on the existing contracts the company has in individual markets. It is worth mentioning that the company had earlier closed 30 foreign networks in 2020 and their latest move is bound to take them a step closer to their goal. Regarding the lucrative Indian market, Chapek considers the country as a unique market as the company has adopted mass-market pricing and distribution for the region. He also pointed out that there has been a significant rise in the number of consumers preferring online content and Disney wants to capitalise on the wave.

India vs New Zealand: World Test Championship Final live

The Virat Kohli and co. have been in stunning form in red-ball cricket and their dominant performers against Australia and England are a testament to the same. They face a stiff challenge as they lock horns with the spirited New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final next month. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match on the Star Sports Network. The broadcasters plan to make the inaugural World Test Championship Final available on seven channels in five different languages. Fans will be able to relish the highly-anticipated encounter in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. The live streaming of the game will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. When it comes to the IPL news, fans should be able to watch it on the network in September-October as the BCCI is set to make a decision on the dates on Friday or Saturday.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

French Open where to watch in India

Indian fans who want to watch the French Open live in India this year can do so via the Star Sports Network. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+ Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them.

NBA playoffs live in India

In India, the live broadcast of the NBA playoffs will be available on Star Sports Select and Star Sports 1. One can tune in to the aforementioned channels to catch NBA playoffs live in India. NBA fans in India can also buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the postseason games live. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams.

Image source: IPL / Star Sports Twitter