IPL 2021 Broadcasters Targeting Estimated ₹3200 CR From Advertising Revenues This Season

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is all set to commence on April 9 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The official broadcasters of the IPL are expecting the hype of the upcoming season to match that of last year’s as they are reportedly targeting a staggering amount from advertisements this time around. The IPL 2020 season was a massive success in terms of viewership, even though the tournament was delayed by months due to the pandemic and was held behind closed doors.

IPL 2021: Broadcasters look to bank on 2020 success

According to a report by InsideSport, the Star India network and Disney+ Hotstar are targeting â‚¹3200 crore from advertising revenues this year. The website had earlier reported that the network had increased their ad rate packages by 15 to 20 percent. Apparently, the staggering increase in the ad rates is still not stopping brands from signing up as IPL 2021 advertisers for the broadcasters as they have already roped in brands like Just Dial, BYJU'S, Coca Cola and Dream11 among others. It is believed that Disney is planning to sell the inventory to each brand for â‚¹115-120 crore, which will come to around â‚¹13-13.5 lakhs per second, which has attracted interest from the likes of Airtel and GROWW as well reportedly.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI confirm IPL schedule 2021

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI committee recently revealed the entire itinerary for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The entire tournament will be held at neutral venues in order to take away the home advantage from all teams. The decision was made after the BCCI had removed the home grounds of Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals from their list of IPL 2021 venues in order to limit team’s travelling plans amidst the pandemic.

A look at entire IPL schedule 2021

India vs England 2021 series

In other news, the Indian team is slated to face England in the five-match T20I series in March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first match is scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 and the T20Is will be followed by a set of three ODI matches.

Virat Kohli and others train ahead of India vs England T20Is, watch video

Image source: IPLT20.COM