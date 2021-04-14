IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya credits Sanju Samson, Kumar Sangakkara for inspiring debut

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Punjab Kings, has credited skipper Sanju Samson and Director of Cricket Operations Kumar Sangakkara for an amazing performance the other night. Sakariya took three wickets on debut as he dismissed a couple of key players, including Punjab skipper KL Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal. Sakariya has said that Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara lifted his confidence prior to the game by backing him and asking him to do whatever he feels is right.

The 22-year-old bowler from Gujarat said in a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals on their website that Sangakkara asked him to believe in his skills and bowl accordingly. Sakariya added that the former Sri Lankan batting legend told him that if he performs well in the match all the credit will go to him and even if he doesn't perform there is nothing to worry about as the management will keep backing him. When asked about Sanju Samson, Sakariya said that the skipper gave him full freedom to set his own field, which boosted his confidence further.

Sakariya said that his favourite wicket from the game was of Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who was looking dangerous and was close to making another IPL century. While talking about the game, Sakariya said the loss doesn't feel like a defeat because they fought hard for the runs and were almost close to winning the match. Sakariya said that Samson was close to finishing the game but fell 5-6 yards short, which shows the class he possesses as he has been playing IPL for a very long time. Sakariya returned with figure 3 for 31 from the four overs that he bowled against Punjab.

Royals suffer another setback

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, whose skipper Sanju Samson became the first player to score an IPL ton on debut as captain, will play its second game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. Rajasthan Royals has suffered another big setback as its second key foreign player Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a finger injury in the previous game. RR's premium pacer Jofra Archer is already out of the tournament due to an injury and it is still uncertain whether he will play for the franchise this season.

(Image Credit: IPL)