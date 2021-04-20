IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya Shares Pic With MS Dhoni, Says 'thanks For Inspiring All Of Us'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made his IPL debut this season, has shared a picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, thanking the legendary Indian cricketer for inspiring him and millions of others throughout his career. Sakariya, who dismissed Dhoni yesterday in the 18th over during Rajasthan's match against Chennai, clicked a picture with the former Indian skipper and shared it on social media as a mark of respect. Sakariya wrote in the caption how he had been waiting for the moment to play with Dhoni, adding "It was the best moment of my life and I will cherish it forever".

"I admire you since I was a child and today I got the opportunity to play with you, it was the best moment of my life and I will cherish it forever. There won't be anyone like you ever.. thanks a lot for inspiring all of us throughout the career," Sakariya wrote on Instagram.

Sakariya in IPL 2021

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer has played three games so far in the Indian Premier League and has six wickets to his name. Sakariya made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings on April 12, where he took three wickets for 31 runs. In the next game against Delhi Capitals, Sakariya failed to make any mark with the ball as he remained wicket-less. During their game against Chennai Super Kings on Monday, Sakariya took three wickets, including the prized wicket of MS Dhoni. He also dismissed Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the same match.

However, Sakariya's magical spell couldn't do the job for Rajasthan as the Men in Pink lost the game by 45 runs. Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bowl first but the decision didn't produce any result for them as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings came from behind to win the game. Rajasthan batsmen were cruising at one moment but wickets started falling quickly after Jos Buttler was dismissed in the 12th over. Rajasthan were chasing a total of 188 runs, which they failed to do, and were restricted for just 143 runs by CSK bowlers.

(Image Credit: Chetan Sakariya/Instagram)