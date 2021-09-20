IPL 2021: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul Sweat Out In Nets Ahead Of PBKS' Clash Against RR

Punjab Kings’ star batsman Chris Gayle and skipper KL Rahul were seen sweating out in the nets and practicing their shots to perfection, as the team gets ready to play its first match after the resumption of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 in the UAE. The team will play their first match of the second leg against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. They currently stand sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with a total of six points to their name.

In a video posted by the official Instagram handle of PBKS, legendary Caribbean batsman Chris Gayle can be seen practicing his shots as he gears up to appear in his 141st match in the IPL on Tuesday against RR at the UAE. It will also be his 40th match for the Punjab Kings after joining the team from Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in 2018. He has scored a total of 1324 runs for PBKS. On the other hand, he also has a total of 4950 runs in the IPL. Along with Gayle in the video posted by the team, PBKS skipper KL Rahul can be also seen hitting deliveries in the adjacent nets to Gayle. On Tuesday, Rahul will walk out to lead the squad for the 22nd time, while making his 89th IPL appearance.

Watch the video:

KL Rahul was appointed the captain of Punjab Kings in 2020

KL Rahul, also like Chris Gayle joined PBKS in 2018 from RCB, who didn’t retain the player in the 2018 IPL Auction. He was bought by the team for a whopping price of INR 11 crore and proved his worth by smashing 659 runs in the 2018 season. He was handed over the captaincy of the team by R Ashwin, who led the squad in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Since then, Rahul has led the squad in 21 matches, winning eight and losing eleven matches in the process. In the 2021 season till now they have won three games out of the eight they have played, so far. PBKS will play against RR in match no. 32 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday, September 21.

Image: PTI, Instagram/punjabkingsipl