IPL 2021: Common Link Between Resurgence Of Suryakumar Yadav And Prithvi Shaw Revealed

Prithvi Shaw played a brilliant knock in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium. Prithvi Shaw scored 72 runs from 38 balls which was the second-highest contribution in terms of runs in the match. The fans were happy to see Prithvi Shaw back in form after having a disastrous IPL 2020 season. The inclusion of the former India cricketer Pravin Amre back as an assistant coach with the Delhi Capitals proved crucial in improving Prithvi Shaw's IPL game.

Trouble for Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw had a below-par IPL 2020 season. The right-handed Mumbai batsman was dropped by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 season due to his below-average performance at the start of the season. Troubles seemed to surmount after Prithvi Shaw managed to score only 4 runs in his 2 innings in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was replaced by Shubman Gill in the series and was also dropped from the England series.

Pravin Amre brought back as assistant coach

To address the issue, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 brought back Pravin Amre as an assistant coach to work with the players, particularly to improve the Prithvi Shaw IPL game. In an interview, Pravin Amre said that when the Delhi Capitals team in 2021 asked him to work with Prithvi Shaw for the upcoming IPL 2021, he only got 5 sessions with the batsman due to the COVID-19 situation.

Working with Prithvi Shaw

Pravin Amre said that Prithvi Shaw had to work on his batting and he was eager to improve his technique. After working closely with his mentor, Prithvi Shaw departed for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 827 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 season, creating a record for most runs in a season. Post his incredible feat, Prithvi Shaw has managed to carry his momentum into the IPL 2021 season.

Amre's impact on Suryakumar Yadav

This is not the first time that the impact of Pravin Amre's guidance was felt in improving the performance of a team. Pravin Amre was hired by the Mumbai Indians as a talent scout for the 2020 season. He brought to notice that the middle order needed work. He worked on players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan during his tenure. Suryakumar Yadav went on to score 480 runs with an average of 40 and the Mumbai Indians were able to break the jinx of not winning the trophy in an even year.

