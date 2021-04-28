IPL 2021: 'Couple More Wins Will Help Rajasthan Royals Get Momentum,' Says Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Wednesday expressed faith in his team which has been unable to steady themselves in the IPL 2021 tournament so far, assuring that it was only a matter of a few games till they discovered their momentum.

"It's been a decent start to the tournament for us. The first game was a narrow defeat, the second game was a good team display and a wonderful win for us. We did sort of lose our way for a couple of games in between but now that we are back to winning ways, we'd like to continue this and build on this run," said Jaydev Unadkat in an official Rajasthan Royals release.

"I personally feel that a couple more wins on the trot and we can get the right momentum going for us. We haven't had that sort of a run yet but I feel it's the right time for us to get back that momentum," he added.

Sharing his thoughts on his personal performance, Unadkat who has had a spectacular spell in the recent fixtures hoped that he could continue to build on his good start as the team moves forward. "Yes, I feel I've had a good start. I've had clarity of mind and clarity of plans this season, something that has worked for me so far. It is only a couple of games for me and is still early days, something I'm looking to build on as we move forward," said Unadkat.

Unable to find a footing in the initial games of the IPL 2021 tournament, Rajasthan Royals which had a rocky start managed to register a crucial win in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on April 24. This now pits the team against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their next fixture which will be played on April 29.

(With Agency Inputs)