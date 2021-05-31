IPL 2021: Cricket Australia CEO Reveals Players' Availability For Remainder Of Tournament

Cricket Australia's CEO Nick Hockley has said the board is yet to discuss the availability of Aussie players in the remainder of IPL 2021. Hockley, while speaking to the press, said that it is too early to say anything about the availability of Australian players for the remainder of IPL 2021, which is scheduled to take place between September and October in the UAE. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has already announced that their players will be unavailable for IPL matches, citing ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) as the reason. Australian pacer Pat Cummins has also ruled himself out of the tournament without citing any reason.

"I would reiterate that the BCCI has been absolutely fantastic in supporting the playing group, and the entire group in terms of getting home safely and we're very grateful for that. It's a couple of weeks before the West Indies touring party regroups at the National Cricket Centre and I think that's a time to re-focus. But I know for now they're looking forward to spending some time over the next couple of weeks with family and friends," Hockley said.

IPL 2021 resumption

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday held a special general meeting to discuss the resumption of IPL 2021. The meeting was over, the BCCI announced that the board has agreed to move the remainder of IPL 2021 to UAE and will seek ICC's permission to organise the cash-rich league between September and October.

IPL 2021 was suspended mid-season following a breach of multiple bio-secure bubbles across teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was one of the first teams to report COVID-19 cases from inside the bubble, following which several other teams returned positive results as well, prompting the BCCI to postpone the remainder of the tournament until further notice, keeping in mind the safety of other participants. IPL governing council on May 4 had announced the postponement of the tournament.

