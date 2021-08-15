IPL 2021: Cricket Australia Issues Statement On Players Participation In The League

Eight Australian cricket players who missed the West Indies and Bangladesh series could soon find themselves back on the field following a major announcement by Cricket Australia on Sunday. With phase two of IPL 2021 coming up some of the top white ball players could make their return to play in the cash-rich league which will be taking place in the UAE in September and October. For players like David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis this tournament will be an ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia to issue NOC for players participation in IPL 2021

According to the statement players who will be part of IPL 2021 will miss the opening rounds of Australia's domestic competitions to participate in the lucrative domestic T20 tournament for the second successive season. The IPL 2021 was halted after cases of coronavirus was found inside the bio bubble, however, the tournament is now rescheduled, the remaining 36 matches will be played in 27 days between September 19 and October 15 in the UAE, finishing just two days before the T20 World Cup begins. Cricket Australia clearance came after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the postponement of a three-match ODI series between the two nations originally planned to be held in India in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Australian players part of IPL 2021

David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams have already played in the first phase of the tournament and are now expected to return to their franchises. Pat Cummins will miss phase two of IPL 2021 due to the impending birth of his first child but will play for Australia in T20 World Cup. Steven Smith is also likely to be doubtful for the tournament as he is recovering from the elbow injury.

Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Dan Christian, Moises Henriques, Mitch Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Josh Philippe are the other players that hold IPL deals. Hazlewood, Marsh and Philippe had opted out of the first stage of the IPL tournament that was held in India but is eligible to return to the rescheduled closing stages, although it has not yet been confirmed if they will. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn and Ben Cutting are the other Australian players with IPL deals. Ricky Ponting who is the coach of the Delhi Capitals is also likely to make his return.