IPL 2021: CSK, DC Set To Benefit From Maharashtra Government's Latest, New Rule

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had announced partial lockdown in the state under which section 144 and night-curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM on weekdays was imposed in the entire region, including Mumbai. The development left the cricket fans worried about the commencement of the cricketing extravaganza. However, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday confirmed that the IPL 2021 matches would be going ahead as scheduled in Mumbai and there would be no hurdles.

Maharashtra goverment permits IPL teams to train post 8 PM

According to the latest development, the Maharashtra government has allowed teams to practice after 8 PM and travel to their respective hotels in Mumbai during the night curfew that has been imposed to curb the pandemic. This will come as welcome news to the CSK squad and Delhi Capitals squad who are set to lock horns in their first match in Mumbai.

Srirang Gholap, Under Secretary of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department issued a letter to the BCCI. In the letter, he wrote that considering the match-timings, teams practising at the CCI and MCA are scheduled to practice in 2 sessions from 4 PM to 6.30 PM and 7.30 PM to 10 PM. He added that permission has been requested for teams and the IPL staff to be allowed to practice inside the grounds after 8 PM and they may be allowed free movement from the ground to their respective hotels after the said time. The letter also stated that permission is being hereby accorded for the said request subject to scrupulous adherence to the bio-bubble.

Notably, Mumbai will be hosting 10 matches of the IPL 2021, out of which nine are going to start at 7:30 PM. The CSK squad will play their first five matches in Mumbai whereas the Delhi Capitals squad will play three matches in the city. The Maharashtra government's new ruling will definitely benefit both sides as they can now train without any time restrictions.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the MS Dhoni-led CSK will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

