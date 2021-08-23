IPL 2021: CSK Gets Major Boost As Josh Hazlewood Confirms Availability For UAE Leg

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has witnessed some players from the Australian camp withdrawing from the tournament. So far, the likes of Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, and Riley Meredith are likely to miss the second phase of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, in a recent development Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has confirmed his availability to play for his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in this year's IPL.

CSK welcome back Josh Hazlewood

Hazlewood missed the first leg of the tournament to play the Shield Final and spend time at home with his family and friends. On Sunday, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan confirmed the availability of the pacer. He said, “Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL starting from 19 September. The BCCI has confirmed that players who were not available in the first phase can join the respective teams in the second phase if they are fit and available. Considering Hazlewood’s form, he will be a great addition to our team.”

Hazlewood is part of the Australian squad for the World T20 2021 and has been in terrific form with the ball. The 30-year-old pacer bagged eight wickets in four matches in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh and has picked 21 wickets in 17 matches so far in his T20I career.

CSK schedule for IPL 2021 second leg

Chennai Super Kings are currently in the second spot after Delhi Capitals before the tournament was called off on 4 May due to the COVID-19 crisis. The MS Dhoni-led team will play three matches at the Dubai International Stadium and two each at Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. CSK will play the first match of the UAE leg against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Andha arabic kadal P-orom 😍

The dates are here, bring on the Whistles!#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JTp0NvXNbD — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 25, 2021

The tournament will re-start from 19 September with the finals scheduled for15 October. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST.

Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 8 October. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on 10 October with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, and the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on 11 and 13 October, respectively. The Indian leg of the IPL 2021 was suspended in May this year due to COVID-19 concerns.