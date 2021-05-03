IPL 2021: CSK Official Confirms Team's COVID-19 Test Reports Will Be Out By 4pm

With reports of positive COVID-19 cases coming from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent, the franchise has said that test reports will come in around 4 pm, and only then will they be in a position to confirm if anyone has tested positive.

'We have done tests like every other franchise'

Speaking to ANI, a senior CSK official said that the team has undergone testing and the reports are expected at around 4 pm.

"We have done tests like every other franchise and there is no report with us, so I can only tell you if someone has tested positive after the reports come in around 4 pm. Till then, I cannot tell you if someone is positive. All protocols are being followed as per the BCCI SOP," the official explained.

Members of CSK test positive for COVID-19: Reports

Various unconfirmed reports have stated that multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. In fact, a member of the Star Sports television crew has also tested positive. The aforementioned development was confirmed by Peter Lalor on Twitter, who is the chief cricket writer at The Australian. As per ESPN, those three CSK members are CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner designated for the team.

The three-time champions suffered a four-wicket loss against arch-rivals as well as defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2021 league game at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in a last-ball thriller on Saturday night and as of now, the MS Dhoni-led side is scheduled to face the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)

