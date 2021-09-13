IPL 2021: CSK Player Says MS Dhoni's Form 'best He's Seen In Three Years'

The three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were among the first two teams to set up camp in the UAE ahead of the approaching second leg of this year's IPL 2021, with MS Dhoni leading his squad from the front. And, with Dhoni putting in a lot of effort, the team's opener Ruturaj Gaikwad believes MS Dhoni has rediscovered his rhythm and that this is the "Best I have seen of him in 3 years."

After a two-year absence for CSK from the Indian Premier League, Dhoni led his side to the title in 2018, scoring 455 runs at an average of 75.83. He hit 416 runs the following season. But since he retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni's form has been a worry over the last couple of seasons. He averaged 25.00 with the bat in the previous IPL season, with a strike rate of 116.28. Despite the fact that CSK's matches were played on the level track at Wankhede Stadium, he averaged 12.33 and batted at a strike rate of 123.33 in the first half of the IPL 2021, which was scheduled in India.

The former Indian skipper can be seen clearing the ropes on multiple occasions in a video posted by the franchise on their social media pages. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK opener, was also featured in the video posted by the team. When asked about Dhoni's strokeplay, the opener stated that the wicketkeeper-batsman is in fantastic form moving into the second phase of the IPL 2021. "I think Mahi bhai is batting really well. This is the best of what I have seen of him in three years," said the CSK opener.

CSK purchased Ruturaj in the 2019 IPL auction. Since then, he has been a reliable batsman for the squad as an opener. He was chosen in India's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) teams for their series against Sri Lanka due to his remarkable and consistent performance in the IPL. In the second T20I, he made his debut for the Indian side, scoring 21 runs. He was also included in the last T20I when he got off to a quick start before being dismissed for 14 runs.

Deepak Chahar comments on MS

In the video, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who was on the receiving end of Dhoni's onslaught, mentioned the swashbuckler's tendency for smashing huge sixes. As the competition approaches, the CSK players participated in a match simulation exercise in which they were separated into two teams to acquire a feel for the event. During the simulated practise, Chahar felt the bowlers were in trouble because MS Dhoni and the batsmen were making it difficult for them with their power-hitting. In the end, the hitting side easily won the game. “Mahi bhai is hitting really long sixes. Not just Mahi bhai, but everyone is hitting big sixes. All the bowlers are under pressure,” said Chahar.

The three-time champions are in second place on the points table, having won five of their first seven matches and having nearly all of their players in terrific form. The fans' wait to witness MS Dhoni in action will come to an end in less than a week, when the Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians in the first match of the second half of the IPL 2021, which begins on September 19 in the UAE.