IPL 2021: CSK Set To Create THIS Never-achieved-before, All-time IPL Record

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been around for 13 years and a majority of cricketers that featured in the inaugural edition of the competition and are now retired. A few of them are in the twilight of their careers, however, there are a handful of cricketers who are still going strong and are regular starters in their respective teams. Here's a look at the teams with the most number of cricketers from the inaugural edition of the IPL.

CSK squad has most number of players from maiden edition of the IPL in 2008

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to create a record of having the most number of players in their squad who featured in IPL 2008. The five cricketers in the CSK squad who played in the maiden edition of the lucrative league are skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina (both CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (Rajasthan Royals), Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa (both Mumbai Indians).

CSK are followed by arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, who have four players in their squad from IPL 2008. The four cricketers are Saurabh Tiwary and Dhawal Kulkarni (both Mumbai Indians), Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) and Piyush Chawla (Kings XI Punjab). Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) also have four players in their squad who featured in the maiden IPL. The four players are Shikhar Dhawan and Amit Mishra (both Delhi Daredevils), Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai Indians) and Ishant Sharma (Kolkata Knight Riders).

CSK IPL 2021 schedule: Suresh Raina IPL 2021 inclusion to boost side

Meanwhile, according to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the MS Dhoni-led CSK will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM