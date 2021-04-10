CSK Vs DC IPL Highlights: Pant Trumps Dhoni In 1st Match As Captain, DC Win By 7 Wickets

CSK vs DC: Bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni for a duck in IPL

In the first match of CSK in IPL 2021, skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed by Avesh Khan on a duck. Other bowlers who have dismissed him on a duck:

Shane Watson in 2010

Dirk Nannes in 2010

Harbhajan Singh in 2015

Avesh Khan in 2021