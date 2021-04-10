CSK Vs DC IPL Highlights: Pant Trumps Dhoni In 1st Match As Captain, DC Win By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
Rishabh Pant hits Thakur for a boundary to win his first match as captain. DC register a comfortable 7-wicket victory.
Stoinis joins his skipper as DC need just 16 runs in 17 balls
Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring 85 as Shardul Thakur traps him plumb. DC need 22 in 21 balls.
Pant & Dhawan leading Delhi's chase after Shaw's departure. DC need 31 off 25
Shaw's wicket does not slow DC down as Dhawan continues to attack. Delhi need 46 runs in 35 balls
Dwayne Bravo ends Prithvi Shaw's innings with a wide yorker. DC lose their first wicket after 13 overs
Six, four and a single - Prithvi Shaw setting Wankhede ablaze with his fiery knock. DC need 53 off 42 balls
In search of a wicket, MS Dhoni brings Dwayne Bravo into the attack. DC are 114-0
Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 50 moments after Prithvi Shaw's half-century. DC are 102-0
Prithvi Shaw smokes Moeen for a boundary to bring up his 50.
Ruturaj Gaikwad drops a tough catch, gives Shaw a lifeline. DC are 95/0
Prithvi Shaw smashes Jadeja for a six, Dhawan follows it with another six. Delhi cruising towards CSK's 188
Shikhar Dhawan clears the fence with utter ease & grace, smashes Curran for a long six. Watch the shot here
Shaw skies the ball but Santner misses out on a blinder. DC are 73/0
They have smashed 65 in the Powerplay and now need 124 more from 84 balls.
DC young gun takes the attack to CSK, Delhi end powerplay with 65/0
Dhawan whacks Sam Curran for a six, DC at 36/0 after 3.4 overs
Prithvi Shaw continues his form from domestic cricket, Delhi race to 14 in first 10 balls
"It's always a good feeling to be back playing with CSK. We had a good partnership, the intent was to be positive and I'm glad to have got runs. This has been a happy hunting ground, I have been working hard, RJ and Sam Curran finished well, I think we have finished with a good total. You'll need 15-16 balls to get going, take the singles and then settle. Moeen batted very well, they've a good bowling attack, he batted positively and took the pressure off me. We have some good swing bowlers, Shardul and Deepak, if we bowl well, we have a good chance of defending 188," said Suresh Raina after the CSK innings.
In the first match of CSK in IPL 2021, skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed by Avesh Khan on a duck. Other bowlers who have dismissed him on a duck:
Shane Watson in 2010
Dirk Nannes in 2010
Harbhajan Singh in 2015
Avesh Khan in 2021
DC's right-arm pacer Avesh Khan who was picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled an outstanding spell with 11 dot balls.
CSK - 159/6 (18.1)#CSKvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
CSK skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed on the second ball he faced as he chopped a hard-length ball of Avesh Khan onto his stumps. CSK 142/6 (15.5)
Can we end things well here?#CSKvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021
48-2 after 8 overs. #CSK have come storming back. But they need the runs, this is a difficult ground on which to defend.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2021
Playing his first match for the Delhi Capitals, Tom Curran outfoxed dangerous-looking Rayudu and dismissed him on 23. CSK: 134-4 (14.4 Ov)
Tom Curran picks his first wicket at DC, and it's the big one of Rayudu 💙#CSKvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2021
