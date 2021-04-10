Last Updated:

CSK Vs DC IPL Highlights: Pant Trumps Dhoni In 1st Match As Captain, DC Win By 7 Wickets

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Live Score Online: Rishabh Pant to take on mentor MS Dhoni in the second game of IPL 2021 as Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jitesh Vachhatani
CSK
23:12 IST, April 10th 2021
DC vs CSK: Pant finishes off in style

Rishabh Pant hits Thakur for a boundary to win his first match as captain. DC register a comfortable 7-wicket victory. 

23:02 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Stoinis joins Pant in the middle

Stoinis joins his skipper as DC need just 16 runs in 17 balls

22:58 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Shardul strikes, Dhawan departs

Shikhar Dhawan departs after scoring 85 as Shardul Thakur traps him plumb. DC need 22 in 21 balls. 

22:50 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Delhi cruising towards victory

Pant & Dhawan leading Delhi's chase after Shaw's departure. DC need 31 off 25

22:42 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Dhawan continues to attack

Shaw's wicket does not slow DC down as Dhawan continues to attack. Delhi need 46 runs in 35 balls

22:37 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's innings comes to an end

Dwayne Bravo ends Prithvi Shaw's innings with a wide yorker. DC lose their first wicket after 13 overs

22:35 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK seek a 'shawstopper'

 

22:33 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw toying around with CSK

Six, four and a single - Prithvi Shaw setting Wankhede ablaze with his fiery knock. DC need 53 off 42 balls

pointer
CSK vs DC: Jaffer's heaps high praise on Shaw

 

pointer
CSK vs DC: Bravo brought into the attack

In search of a wicket, MS Dhoni brings Dwayne Bravo into the attack. DC are 114-0

pointer
CSK vs DC: Dhawan follows Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 50 moments after Prithvi Shaw's half-century. DC are 102-0

pointer
CSK vs DC: Shaw notches up his fifty

Prithvi Shaw smokes Moeen for a boundary to bring up his 50. 

pointer
Harsha Bhogle impressed with Shaw

 

pointer
Gaikwad drops Prithvi

Ruturaj Gaikwad drops a tough catch, gives Shaw a lifeline. DC are 95/0

pointer
Shaw continues torment CSK

Prithvi Shaw smashes Jadeja for a six, Dhawan follows it with another six. Delhi cruising towards CSK's 188

pointer
WATCH: Gabbar's clean strike

Shikhar Dhawan clears the fence with utter ease & grace, smashes Curran for a long six. Watch the shot here

pointer
DC vs CSK: Prithvi skies the ball

Shaw skies the ball but Santner misses out on a blinder. DC are 73/0

pointer
CSK vs DC: Delhi off to a flier

 

pointer
CSK vs DC: The Shaw show at Wankhede

DC young gun takes the attack to CSK, Delhi end powerplay with 65/0

pointer
CSK vs DC: Dhawan & Shaw keep the scoreboard ticking

Dhawan whacks Sam Curran for a six, DC at 36/0 after 3.4 overs

pointer
DCvs CSK: Dhawan-Shaw start strong

Prithvi Shaw continues his form from domestic cricket, Delhi race to 14 in first 10 balls

pointer
'Good feeling to be back with CSK': Suresh Raina

"It's always a good feeling to be back playing with CSK. We had a good partnership, the intent was to be positive and I'm glad to have got runs. This has been a happy hunting ground, I have been working hard, RJ and Sam Curran finished well, I think we have finished with a good total. You'll need 15-16 balls to get going, take the singles and then settle. Moeen batted very well, they've a good bowling attack, he batted positively and took the pressure off me. We have some good swing bowlers, Shardul  and Deepak, if we bowl well, we have a good chance of defending 188," said Suresh Raina after the CSK innings. 

pointer
CSK vs DC: Bowlers to dismiss MS Dhoni for a duck in IPL

In the first match of CSK in IPL 2021, skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed by Avesh Khan on a duck. Other bowlers who have dismissed him on a duck:

Shane Watson in 2010
Dirk Nannes in 2010
Harbhajan Singh in 2015
Avesh Khan in 2021

21:06 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Avesh Khan completes his outstanding spell with two big wickets

DC's right-arm pacer Avesh Khan who was picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma bowled an outstanding spell with 11 dot balls. 

 

20:56 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Netizens share hilarious memes as MS Dhoni departs for a duck

 

pointer
CSK vs DC: Avesh Khan shocks Chennai, dismisses MS Dhoni on a duck

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed on the second ball he faced as he chopped a hard-length ball of Avesh Khan onto his stumps. CSK 142/6 (15.5)

  

 

20:52 IST, April 10th 2021
CSK vs DC: Suresh Raina's explosive inning ends, run-out at 54 runs

 

pointer
CSK vs DC: Harsha Bhogle hails CSK's strong comeback after losing two early wickets

 

pointer
CSK vs DC: Tom Curran picks his first wicket for DC, Rayudu departs on 23

Playing his first match for the Delhi Capitals, Tom Curran outfoxed dangerous-looking Rayudu and dismissed him on 23. CSK: 134-4 (14.4 Ov)

 

pointer
CSK vs DC: Netizens go crazy over 'Mr. IPL', Raina electrifies Wankhede with his explosive fifty

 

