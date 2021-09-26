IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR Playing 11: Chennai Replaces Sam Curran In Place Of Dwayne Bravo

The 38th match of IPL 2021 will see two in-form teams Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 26, Sunday 3.30 pm. In their last head-to-head encounter, CSK beat KKR by 18 runs, as FAF du Plessis scored an unbeaten 95 runs while Deepak Chahar ran through the top-order of Kolkata, picking four wickets in the match.

Chennai Super Kings are in excellent form having registered wins in both their games, first against Mumbai Indians and then The Royal Challengers Bangalore. They had a disastrous season in the IPL 2020, but have bounced back in style as they have performed in both the legs of India and UAE. The reason behind their successful campaign in this year’s IPL is that there have been contributions from all departments. A victory in this game will ensure them the top spot and will almost put them into the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had a disappointing start in the Indian leg, but have looked good in this leg having won both their matches. They beat RCB by nine wickets and defeated MI by seven wickets, which has improved their net run rate. Venkatesh Iyer has been the find for them this season, as he has provided good starts. In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been the stars as they have consistently taken wickets and have been economical.

In today's game, the Knight Riders have decided to bat first having won the toss. Captain Eoin Morgan said the wicket will get slower as the game progresses, making it hard for the batsman to make runs in the latter half of the match. There are no changes in the squad, as KKR will field the same playing XI. For CSK, Sam Curran comes in for Bravo, as part of work-load management, as the Caribbean all-rounder has been carrying some niggles he sustained while playing for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy



Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

(Image: PTI)