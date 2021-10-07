Last Updated:

IPL 2021, CSK Vs PBKS Playing XI: Punjab Kings Pick Chris Jordan, Nicholas Pooran Dropped

The Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first. The team have one change to their side as they bring in Chris Jordan in place of Nicholas Pooran

The Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings in Match 53 of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai later in the day.  The Super Kings have qualified for the playoffs and will look to cement a place in the top 2. The team were in a good run but now have lost their last two contests, and will be keen to get back to winning wins going into the final stage of the competition. Meanwhile, for the Punjab Kings, qualification seems difficult but mathematically qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs still seems possible. 

The two sides last met during the first leg of IPL 2021 earlier this year, with the Chennai Super Kings registering victory on that night. 

As far as form is concerned, especially for the Chennai Super Kings, the team's opening combination has clicked really well, but neither Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina or MS Dhoni have been able to contribute adequately with the bat. Today's game will be a perfect opportunity for their struggling batsman to up their game and get into form ahead of the crucial knockouts. Robin Uthappa was deputed for an injured Suresh Raina last game but did not make much of an impact. The player will hope to anchor a crucial innings today and cement his place in the XI. 

IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS starting team and toss update

The Punjab Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Punjabi Franchise have one change to their side as they bring in Chris Jordan in place of Nicholas Pooran. Meanwhile, Captain Cool's Chennai Super Kings are unchanged.  

IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS playing 11

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Moises Henriques, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

