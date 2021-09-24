IPL 2021: CSK Vs RCB Head-to-head Stats, Key Players, Latest Form And More

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK) are set to lock horns with each other on Friday, during match no. 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. CSK head into the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a win over Mumbai Indian(MI) by 20 runs on September 19. CSK pulled off the win against MI after being 30/4 at one stage and then going on to defend the target of 165 runs at the end of the match.

On the other hand, RCB suffered a massive loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) on September 20. In the match, RCB were bowled out at a score of 92 runs by KKR, and KKR emerged victorious after chasing down the target within 10 overs of the second innings. Meanwhile, as CSK and RCB look to strengthen their position in the IPL 2021 points table by earning two valuable points on Friday, here’s a look at the head-to-head stats, key players of both teams, and their latest form.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-head stats

Both teams have faced each other 27 times, since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. In 27 matches, CSK have emerged victorious 17 times, while RCB have won nine matches. The last time, these two teams played against each other, CSK clinched the win after posting a target of 192 runs for RCB and restricting RCB to a score of 122/9 at the end of the match.

CSK vs RCB key players and their latest forms

Virat Kohli - The RCB skipper Kohli has hit a total of 203 runs in eight matches in the IPL 2021 till now, with the best score of 72 not-out. He is the highest run-scorer in the IPL, as he has amassed 6081 runs since IPL started in 2008. Although he hasn’t been in his prime in the current series till now, yet Kohli can never be ruled out of the match and will be expected to lead the team from the front.

AB de Villiers - The second-best batsman for RCB in IPL, AB de Villiers has scored a total of 4416 runs for RCB. He has also scored 207 runs from eight matches in the 2021 edition of IPL. Although he got out cheaply during the match with KKR, De Villiers along with Kohli is expected to shine and score runs for RCB to make them see the qualification for IPL playoffs.

Faf du Plessis - The former South African captain has been one of the mainstays of CSK after making his IPL debut in 2012. In the current season, he sits at fourth place in the list of players with the most runs. He has scored 320 runs in eight matches till now, and look to add to this total by showing his class during the clash with RCB.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Another batsman from CSK, who has impressed everyone since making his debut in 2020, Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored a total of 284 runs in eight matches in the 2021 season. His effort of 88 not-out runs against MI on September 19, helped CSK post a competitive total and ultimately winning the match.

Moeen Ali - He joined CSK in the 2021 IPL auction and has scored 206 runs in the current season. Known for his hard-hitting abilities and also his off-spin bowling, Ali has also dismissed five batsmen in the seven matches that he has played. He will be expected to ply his trade for CSK again and help them to claim another win over RCB on Friday.

RCB currently sit third in the IPL 2021 points table, with five wins to their name in eight matches. Meanwhile, CSK find themselves ahead of RCB in second place with six wins in eight matches. CSK and RCB follow Delhi Capitals, who sit at the top of the points table with seven wins in nine matches.

Image: @royalchallengersbangalore/ @chennaiipl/ BCCI