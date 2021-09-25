IPL 2021 CSK Vs RCB: MS Dhoni Explains Why He Picked Dwayne Bravo Over Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Friday became a tormentor for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, handing the team in red and black their second loss of IPL 2021 UAE leg.

The CSK vs RCB match saw the men in yellow defeat RCB by six wickets and take the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's performance for CSK in the death overs helped the team restrict RCB to a low score.

MS Dhoni during the post-match presentation revealed the reason behind him opting for Dwayne Bravo over Moeen Ali when the team needed to break the opening wicket partnership of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal.

CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni on his decision to use Dwayne Bravo over Moeen Ali

Dwayne Bravo bowled exceptionally well to pick up three wickets, conceding only 24 runs in his four overs helping the Chennai Super Kings restrict RCB from getting big runs towards the end.

Speaking about handing the ball to Dwayne Bravo instead of Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni said, "We were worried about the dew and we saw that last season. They got off to a great start and after the eighth or ninth over, the pitch slowed down a bit. Jadeja's spell was very crucial especially with the way Padikkal was batting from one end. I told Moeen that he would bowl from one end during drinks, but then I changed my mind. I decided Bravo should bowl because the more you delayed him, the more difficult it was given that he'd have to bowl four straight overs in these difficult conditions."

MS Dhoni lauds Dwayne Bravo's performance during CSK vs RCB match

Dwayne Bravo was adjudged the Man of the Match for his impressive bowling spell and MS Dhoni praised the West Indian for his terrific effort with the ball.

"Well, he has turned up fit that's a very good thing and he is executing very well. I call him my brother. So, we always have this fight every year as to whether he needs to bowl so many slower deliveries or not and I said you do it to bluff the batsmen but now everybody knows that Bravo is not for the slower delivery. So why not bluff it by bowling six deliveries i.e. yorker or length and let them be surprised by saying 'Oh, you didn't bowl a slower one'." MS Dhoni said.

The CSK skipper added that Bravo is an ace when it comes to this format. "He has played all over the world, he has played in different conditions and whenever needed, he takes up that responsibility and he has always done well," Dhoni said.