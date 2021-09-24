IPL 2021 CSK Vs RCB: Three Best Match-winning Knocks By Suresh Raina Against RCB

As Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, Suresh Raina will make his 197th appearance in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021. He has been the pillar of the CSK batting line-up in the process of becoming the highest run-scorer in IPL from the team, with a total of 5495 IPL runs to his name. As he plays his 30th match against RCB on September 24, let’s take a look at the top-three match-winning knocks by the southpaw against RCB.

1st Qualifying Final, CSK vs RCB IPL 2011

During the fourth edition of the IPL in 2011, CSK and RCB faced each other for the third time in the tournament in the 1st Qualifying match for the finals. During the match, Raina came in to bat at no. 3 for CSK after the openers got out early while chasing the target of 176 runs set by RCB. Raina after arriving at the crease hit the RCB bowlers all around the park with the help of four fours and six sixes and scored 73 runs in the second innings of the match. The quick-fire unbeaten effort of 73 runs in 50 balls by Raina, made CSK cross the target with two balls remaining in the match. CSK, courtesy of this win qualified for the finals, where they again face RCB. CSK won their second IPL title in 2011 after defeating RCB by 58 runs in the final.

Match no. 20, CSK vs RCB IPL 2015

Another match-winning knock by Raina against RCB was witnessed during match no. 20 of IPL 2015. Raina scored a sensational knock of 62 runs off 32 balls and helped CSK post a target of 182 runs for RCB. CSK went on to win the match by restricting RCB to 154 runs at the loss of eight wickets in the second innings of the match.

Match no. 37, CSK vs RCB IPL 2015

CSK and RCB faced each other for the second time in the 2015 edition, during match no. 37 of the tournament. Courtesy of Raina’s effort of 52 runs in 46 balls, CSK posted a target of 148 runs in the first innings. RCB lost the match as they were bowled out for 124 runs within 19.4 overs of their batting innings. Courtesy of the brilliant show by the CSK bowlers and Raina’s hard-earned 52 runs, CSK won the match for the second time in 2015.

