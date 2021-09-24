IPL 2021 CSK Vs RCB: Top Five Records That Could Be Broken In Tonight's Game

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) are all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in match no. 35 of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday, September 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. CSK head to this match following a win against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021. Whereas, RCB come to this match after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) on September 20. CSK and RCB currently find themselves in the second and third position respectively in the IPL 2021 points table and will look to move closer towards sealing a seat for the IPL playoffs by earning two points at Sharjah. Both teams consist of some of the best hitters of the cricket ball in T20 cricket, and with players approaching many records, let’s take a look at the top five records that can be broken during CSK vs RCB match on Friday.

CSK vs RCB Head to head

Top five records that could be broken during CSK vs RCB on September 24

The CSK skipper MS Dhoni has currently taken a total of 114 catches in the IPL, since its inaugural season in 2008. He is now just two catches away as a wicket-keeper to reach the milestone of taking the most no. of catches in IPL. He currently finds himself behind KKR's Dinesh Karthik, who has taken 115 catches as a wicket-keeper. Dhoni already tops the list of wicket-keepers who have been involved in the most number of dismissals by taking 114 catches and stumping batsmen 39 times in the history of the tournament.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is now just 66 runs away from reaching the milestone of 10000 T20 runs, as he has scored a total of 9934 runs across the T20 format. He has scored 3159 runs for India in the T20I games and 6081 runs in the IPL while batting for RCB. As Kohli got out cheaply during their match with KKR on September 20, it is highly expected from fans that he will find his form during Friday’s clash against CSK.

Another RCB star batter AB de Villiers is nearing a personal milestone of hitting 250 IPL sixes. In the IPL 2021, De Villiers has already hit 10 sixes for RCB in the process of scoring 207 runs in eight matches. As he heads out to bat on Friday against CSK, De Villiers will look to send the ball out of the park and hit five sixes to reach a total of 250 sixes in IPL.

RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj has risen to the ranks in International cricket for India, after impressing everyone while bowling for RCB in the IPL. He has played a total of 43 matches in the tournament and has dismissed batsmen a total of 45 times since making his IPL debut in 2017. He now needs five wickets to claim his 50th IPL wicket.

CSK star player Suresh Raina has been the highest scorer for the team on many occasions in the past since IPL started in 2008. While playing 208 IPL matches, he has scored a total of 5495 IPL runs, at a strike rate of 136.75 and an average of 32.90. He finds himself in fourth place in the list of batsmen with most IPL runs, behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma. He now needs just five runs to become the third batsman to reach the milestone of scoring 5500 IPL runs.

