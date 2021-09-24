IPL 2021, CSK Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Takes Outstanding Catch To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was in outstanding form against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he not only delivered with the bat but also took a stunning catch.

Having opted to bat first, Kohli smacked 53 runs off just 41 deliveries to help RCB set a target of 156 runs. After a brilliant inning, Kohli then took a diving catch to dismiss CSK's in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad to bring his side back into the game.

Virat Kohli takes excellent catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad

After RCB set the target, CSK began the chase extremely well. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put up an opening stance of 71 runs before the former was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over. However, it took a fantastic catch by RCB captain Virat Kohli to complete the dismissal.

Gaikwad's wicket was crucial as he was the in-form batsman. The 24-year old scored a brilliant 88 not out against MI in CSK's first match before smacking another 38 runs off just 26 deliveries against RCB.

CSK vs RCB: Netizens praise Virat Kohli for stunning catch

Several netizens took to Twitter and posted a video of Virat Kohli's remarkable catch.

Meanwhile, several other fans posted the still of Kohli diving to complete the catch.

Outstanding catch taken by Captain Virat Kohli. Brilliant, Virat Kohli on the field. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/YVsC6n21WF — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 24, 2021

IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB live score

At the end of 18 overs, CSK had managed to score 155 runs for the loss of three wickets. At this stage, the MS Dhoni-led side required 2 runs off 12 deliveries at the time of writing this article. While no CSK batsman was the standout, there were several cameos. Faf du Plessis hit 31 runs off 26 deliveries before he was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell in the tenth over. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali smacked 23 runs off just 18 deliveries before he was dismissed by Harshal Patel in the 14th over.

Image: PTI