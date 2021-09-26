IPL 2021: CSK's Faf Du Plessis Recalls 'horrific' Concussion Injury He Suffered During PSL

CSK opener Faf du Plessis recalled the incident of his painful experience that came at the Dubai International Stadium when he was representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking to Star Sports in a pre-match interview, Du Plessis recalled a horrific incident,

"I walked in here today and I realised the last time I was here was when I picked up my concussion. So it's probably not the best start to the day so it can only get better from there hopefully. Took a long time - four months to get through that. Still having neck issues from that incident but nothing that's going to keep me off the park. MS asked me how am I to do those high pocket areas and I said I'm good to go."

The star opener of the 'Yellow Army' had experienced a grisly injury while playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. Du Plessis sustained a concussion after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while attempting to save a shot hit by Peshawar Zalmi batter David Miller. After the terrible accident, the 36-year-old was on the ground for some minutes as the physio of his team attended him. After some time, he got back on his feet and walked back to the dugout. He was later taken to the hospital for head scans.

Following the injury, the former South African captain was ruled out from the rest of the Pakistan Super League and the Hundred ball tournament in England. He made his return in the Caribbean Premier League after spending nearly four months recovering from the injury.

IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis for CSK this season

The CSK opener has been splendid for the team as he has made 394 runs at an average of 49.25. The player got out for a duck in the opening game of the 2nd phase but has since given his team a decent start in two games, with scores of 31 and 43 respectively. The player is CSK's highest run-getter so far this season and will be looking to add to this tally going forward.

Image: BCCI