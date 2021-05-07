IPL 2021: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja Urges People To Follow Protocols To Defeat COVID

Chennai Super Kings' star and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has urged the people of India to look after each other and follow the COVID protocols as India is battling hard against COVID-19. Chennai Super Kings shared a video of Ravindra Jadeja on its Twitter handle in which Jadeja urged the people to wear face masks and look after family members.

"Please stay home and stay safe. Also, keep your family members safe because in these tough times we have to come together and fight the battle against COVID-19. So please wear your mask and sanitise your hands regularly. And, please help those around you. Ask them if they need help because sometimes, some people tend to hesitate while seeking any kind of help or support. So please ask them upfront if they require any kind of support or help. Only if we stand together in these tough times we'll be able to win against the pandemic," said Jadeja.

It is to be noted that BCCI and the IPL Governing Council postponed the IPL 2021 after COVID-19 infiltrated the secure bio-bubble of various IPL teams. The massive decision came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in a major development, Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma To Raise Fund For COVID-19 Relief

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Friday announced how they are planning to contribute towards COVID-19 relief work in India as they urged fans and family to join them in the initiative. Kohli and Anushka took to social media, where they launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. Kohli and Anushka announced that they are starting a campaign in Ketto and the proceeds will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working to funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19.

Rohit Sharma Backs BCCI's Decision On IPL 2021's Postponement

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma said, "It's unfortunate that the tournament has been postponed. But in the light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it's a very good decision. It's very very important that we all look after each other. It's a very serious matter. So please follow all the protocols, guidelines and stay disciplined."

