IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Emerging Player Award & Orange Cap; Full List Here

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and won their fourth title in the history of the IPL. It was an all-round performance by the 'Men in Yellow' as they defeated the two-time IPL champions at Dubai International Stadium.

MS Dhoni became only the second skipper after Rohit Sharma to lead a side to more than three IPL titles. KKR suffered a dramatic collapse after an impressive partnership between Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, going down from 91/0 to 125/8. KKR's middle-order failed to perform yet again as no batter could touch the double-digit mark.

After the completion of the CSK vs KKR encounter, IPL awards for the game, and the season, were given to various players for their stellar performance in the tournament.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Emerging Player of IPL 2021 award, while Harshal Patel won the Most Valuable Player of the season award along with the Gamechanger of the Season award and the Purple Cap.

Ruturaj Gaikwad who also won the Orange Cap, impressing everyone with his batting brilliance this season. He scored 635 runs in the tournament. Harshal Patel on the other hand took 32 wickets and leveled Dwayne Bravo's record of most number wickets in an IPL season.

List of Awards of IPL 2021

Vivo Perfect catch of the match - Ravindra Jadeja for taking Venkatesh Iyer's catch

Super striker of the match - Robin Uthappa

Gamechanger of the match - Faf du Plessis

Unacademy Let's crack it six award - Venkatesh Iyer

Powerplayer of the match - Venkatesh Iyer

Most Valuable Player of the match - Faf du Plessis

Man of the match - Faf du Plessis

Emerging player of IPL 2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chosen through combined public voting and jury members)

Super Striker of the season - Shimron Hetmyer

Gamechanger of the season - Harshal Patel -1081 points

Vivo Perfect Catch of the season - Ravi Bishnoi vs KKR in Match 21

Unacademy Lets crack it sixes of the season - KL Rahul (30 sixes)

Cred power player of the season - Venkatesh Iyer

Purple Cap - Harshal Patel (32 wickets)

Orange Cap - Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs)

Upstox most valuable player- Harshal Patel (264.5 points)

Runners-up cheque - KKR (Rs. 12.5 Crore)

Winners cheque - CSK (Rs. 20 Crore)

(Image: iplt20.com)