Last Updated:

IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Emerging Player Award & Orange Cap; Full List Here

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Emerging Player of IPL 2021 award, while RCB pacer Harshal Patel won the Most Valuable Player award.

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
IPL 2021

Image: iplt20.com


The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and won their fourth title in the history of the IPL. It was an all-round performance by the 'Men in Yellow' as they defeated the two-time IPL champions at Dubai International Stadium.

MS Dhoni became only the second skipper after Rohit Sharma to lead a side to more than three IPL titles. KKR suffered a dramatic collapse after an impressive partnership between Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, going down from 91/0 to 125/8. KKR's middle-order failed to perform yet again as no batter could touch the double-digit mark. 

After the completion of the CSK vs KKR encounter, IPL awards for the game, and the season, were given to various players for their stellar performance in the tournament. 

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Emerging Player of IPL 2021 award, while Harshal Patel won the Most Valuable Player of the season award along with the Gamechanger of the Season award and the Purple Cap.

Ruturaj Gaikwad who also won the Orange Cap, impressing everyone with his batting brilliance this season. He scored 635 runs in the tournament. Harshal Patel on the other hand took 32 wickets and leveled Dwayne Bravo's record of most number wickets in an IPL season.

READ | IPL 2021: What makes MS Dhoni special? Former CSK player Shane Watson explains

List of Awards of IPL 2021

  • Vivo Perfect catch of the match - Ravindra Jadeja for taking Venkatesh Iyer's catch
  • Super striker of the match - Robin Uthappa
  • Gamechanger of the match - Faf du Plessis
  • Unacademy Let's crack it six award - Venkatesh Iyer 
  • Powerplayer of the match - Venkatesh Iyer 
  • Most Valuable Player of the match - Faf du Plessis
  • Man of the match - Faf du Plessis
  • Emerging player of IPL 2021 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chosen through combined public voting and jury members)
  • Super Striker of the season - Shimron Hetmyer
  • Gamechanger of the season - Harshal Patel -1081 points
  • Vivo Perfect Catch of the season - Ravi Bishnoi vs  KKR in Match 21
  • Unacademy Lets crack it sixes of the season - KL Rahul (30 sixes)
  • Cred power player of the season - Venkatesh Iyer
  • Purple Cap - Harshal Patel (32 wickets)
  • Orange Cap - Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs)
  • Upstox most valuable player- Harshal Patel (264.5 points)
  • Runners-up cheque - KKR (Rs. 12.5 Crore)
  • Winners cheque - CSK (Rs. 20 Crore)

(Image: iplt20.com)

READ | CSK and MS Dhoni win 4th IPL title after beating KKR by 27 runs in see-saw final
READ | Jubilant fans 'Whistle Podu' as MS Dhoni's CSK reigns supreme in IPL final once again
READ | IPL Final: How KKR collapsed from 91/0 to 125/8 as Thakur turned the game around for CSK
Tags: IPL 2021, IPL, CSK vs KKR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com