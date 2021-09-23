IPL 2021: Dale Steyn Confident Of SRH's Possible Fightback After Hitting Rock Bottom

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn is confident that the Sunrisers Hyderabad would stage a remarkable fightback after a dismal start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Steyn's remarks came after SRH's eight-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The loss has brought the 'Orange Army' on the verge of elimination from this year's tournament.

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo T20 Time: Out, Dale Steyn said, "All of these guys are professionals so they all gonna wanna finish well that's one thing. They all also know that there is a big auction happening next year. So nobody wants to go out there and just feel like I am gonna throw this away because we are at the bottom of the table. They wanna show that they are class players, they wanna win a couple of games to get some confidence and show other teams out there that if they have some interest in them, they are available."

IPL 2021: Dale Steyn believes Sunrisers Hyderabad players are 'in a bad hole right now'

"They are just in a bad hole right now. We see that happen almost every IPL where one team just can't get it together even though it's got fantastic names and great players in it, they just seem to be in a little bit of a hole and they just can't kind of get themselves out. But, they are all professionals and every single one of them will wanna do something in the remainder of this IPL to show how good they actually are and put their hand up to come back for next year's IPL too whether be with Sunrisers or with another team," the veteran speedster added.

DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant & Co register a convincing win

Coming back to the league, the Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 134/9 from their 20 overs riding on a splendid bowling performance from the Delhi bowlers as only the middle-order duo of Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) could offer some resistance with the bat. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a vital 42 despite losing his opening partner Prithvi Shaw early. After Dhawan's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (47*) and captain Rishabh Pant (35*) added an unbeaten 67- run stand for the third-wicket as the Delhi Capitals got past the finish line by eight wickets and more than two overs to spare.

IPL 2021 Points Table

By the virtue of this win, the last edition's finalists occupy the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins from nine matches and 14 points to their tally. The 2016 champions on the other hand have hit rock bottom as they are now placed at the eighth spot with just a solitary win from eight games and two points to their tally.

