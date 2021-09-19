IPL 2021: David Hussey Names Two Indian Youngsters Who 'are About To Shock The World'

KKR Team mentor David Hussey is confident that his team can turn things around during the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. The Kolkata-based franchise had struggled in the India-leg of the competition. They managed to win only two out of the total seven games played.

The former Aussie all-rounder believes that the team has two young guns in their side who can create the difference. Hussey opined that the pair of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will come out good in the remainder of the season after having an ordinary first half with the bat. He believes both players will take the cricketing world by storm.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Hussey called them both 'quality players', saying that they are determined to do very well for the team, as wellas themselves. He added that they have a taste of international cricket now. He also said that he thinks they are about to shock the world that they are the next generation of Indian players, not just for one or two series but for perhaps a decade, so if they get going look out for them in the IPL.

Skipper Eoin Morgan struggled with the bat in the opening half of the season. The English skipper only scored 92 runs in seven matches played. But Hussey is confident that the left-handed batsman is going to dominate the upcoming edition. He said, “As a captain, he is going to lead from the front. We need some big performances from him. His is probably the hardest position to play in the middle order. He comes neither in deep trouble or coming in with 3-4 balls to go when top orders have done really well.”

“He also has to lead on the field, get the fields correct, take wickets and also gamble a few times. Eoin will be a little disappointed with the last seven games, but knowing well that he is going to be prepared really well, I back him to be dominant in the next 7 games not only with the bat but captaincy as well.”

David Hussey seemed confident in his team, believing that the team will turn the tables around in the UAE leg. They need to be at their absolute best to stand a chance for qualification to the playoffs. He added, “All we have to do is win this. We have done it before and so we can do it again. I feel we have the squad to do it also. You qualify for the finals and the whole competition starts again.”

“Brendon has been phenomenal, been very consistent, whether we are winning or losing. He has been a consistent person, this time there is a bit of determination in Brendon, he really wants to show that this squad can go a long way in the tournament,” he concluded.

KKR will be in action tomorrow when they lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 31st match of IPL 2021. The RCB team had earlier announced that the team would wear a blue jersey for the game as a tribute to COVID frontline workers.

