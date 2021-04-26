IPL 2021: David Warner Blames Selectors For Manish Pandey Snub, Says It Was A 'harsh Call'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Sunday said that keeping Manish Pandey out of playing XI was a "harsh" decision made by the team's selectors. After their close encounter against Delhi Capitals last night, Warner was asked why Manish Pandey was not playing for Hyderabad, to which the Australian batsman said it was a "harsh" call taken by the "selectors". Warner, however, did not reveal who are the members of SRH's selectors' group. The captain further backed the replacement of Manish Pandey, saying "Virat is a very good player it is just that the surface is very difficult".

"It was a harsh call in my opinion. But at the end of the day, it is the decision of the selectors to do that. You can't discredit Virat. He's a very good player and on this surface, not getting too much time out there, it's very difficult. Delhi Capitals bowlers bowled fantastic through the middle and made it challenging for us," Warner said in the post-match presentation. Pandey made some contribution with the bat in SRH's first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he made 61 off 44 balls in a losing cause. In the next two games, he played two slow innings and scored 38 off 39 and 2 off 7.

DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season's first super over with zero balls to spare. The nail-biting thriller had gone down to the wire as both teams fought to assert their dominance in the league going forward. Prithvi Shaw was given the player of the match award for his amazing half-century during the first inning of the game when Delhi came in to bat after winning the toss. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith, Delhi posted a total of 159/4 in 20 overs.

The Sunrisers came in to bat in the second inning and lost their opener, David Warner, early for just 6 runs as the Australian batsman was dismissed run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Jonny Bairstow made a quick 18-ball 38 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Kane Williamson took upon the responsibility to finish the game himself and with his 51-ball 66 almost got Sunrisers to the line but failed to cross it as the match ended in a tie. In the super over, SRH skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson came in to bat first and posted a total of 7 runs. DC batters Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan chased down the target in six balls.

(Image Credit: PTI)

