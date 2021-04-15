IPL 2021: David Warner Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become 3rd Highest Run-scorer In IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner has regained the number three spot from his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma on the all-time IPL top run-scorers list. Warner, who went into the game with 5,257 runs in his kitty, scored 54 runs off 37 balls to leave behind Rohit Sharma as the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner needed 35 runs to achieve the feat as he was already positioned at number three on the list prior to the commencement of IPL 2021. Sharma, who scored a half-century in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had taken the spot from the Australian batting powerhouse. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is on top of the list with 5,944 runs under his belt from 194 games. Warner now has 5,311 runs from 144 matches.

RCB vs SRH

As far as the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore is concerned, it was a carbon copy of the Mumbai vs Kolkata game that took place at the same venue a day before. Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from Hyderabad's jaws in the death overs as until then the David Warner-led side was cruising comfortably towards victory, just like it happened the other day. Warner chose to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Bangalore for 149/8 in what seemed an easy chase for the Orange Army in the second innings.

When Hyderabad came in to bat, the team lost an early wicket in Wriddhiman Saha, who was dismissed by Indian quick Mohammed Siraj for just 1 run. David Warner and Manish Pandey forged an important second-wicket partnership of 83 runs before it was broken by Kyle Jamieson. Warner scored an incredible half-century before he was sent back to the pavilion. England batsman Jonny Bairstow came in to bat and scored a 13-ball 12 runs before he dismissed by newcomer Shahbaz Ahmed. As Bairstow departed, two more wickets fell in the same over of set batsman Manish Pandey, who scored 38 off 39 balls, and Abdul Samad, who was sent back for a golden duck.

Shahbaz's three-wicket in the 17th over of the second innings brought RCB back into the game, from where they just moved closer and closer to the finishing line as Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj wove their magic in the successive overs. In the end, Hyderabad lost to Bangalore by 6 runs. The team remains without a win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, RCB, which won its second game in a row, saw Glenn Maxwell hit a half-century in the IPL for the first time in five years. Maxwell helped his team reach 149 runs in the first innings as RCB's key batsmen, including AB de Villiers, failed to score any run against Hyderabad. Except for Kohli, who scored 33 off 29 balls, and Maxwell, who hit 41-ball 59, no other batsmen shined in the low-scoring game from the RCB side.

(Image Credit: IPL)

