IPL 2021: David Warner Predicts Outcome Of KKR Vs DC Qualifier 2

The IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 is due to begin later this evening in the UAE, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) for a berth in the final. The verdict will go in Delhi Capitals' favour, according to Australian cricketer David Warner, whose team Sunrisers Hyderabad is already out of contention in the ongoing season. Warner used social media to poll his supporters on who they think will win tonight's game in Sharjah, before announcing his own prediction, Delhi Capitals.

DC vs KKR: IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals had stormed into the playoffs after winning 10 out of the 14 matches in the league stage, where they finished on top of the points table with 20 points to their name. Capitals played the Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings on October 10; however, they lost the match to the MS Dhoni-led side and missed out on an opportunity to reach the final early. Delhi now gets another chance to secure a spot in the ultimate match of IPL 2021 when they come out to face KKR in tonight's match.

In the last 28 matches that KKR and DC have played against each other, the West Bengal-based franchise is slightly ahead with 15 wins to its name. Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches against KKR, while one game has ended with no result. As per experts and commentators, Delhi Capitals will enter Qualifier 2 as favourites to win the game and advance to the final. However, KKR have performed exceptionally well in the second leg of IPL 2021 and may emerge victorious against all odds.

Image: PTI/IPL/BCCI