IPL 2021: DC coach Ricky Ponting 'disappointed' but also 'proud' of Rishabh Pant-led team

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting said that he is "extremely proud" of the way his boys fought against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last night, but at the same time expressed his disappointment with the result. While addressing the media after the match, Ponting said that he and the whole team is disappointed with the loss, adding "but I'm proud of the way they fought in the end". The former Australian skipper told the press that they were a long way behind in the game before Shimron Hetmyer, with his brilliant inning, provided a glimmer of hope in the dugout that the team could probably win the game in the last over.

"Obviously I'm disappointed and the whole team will be disappointed but at the same time I'm extremely proud of the way fought out that game. With 4-5 overs to go, we were a long way behind in the game and something special from Hetmyer came and got us back into the game to the point where I actually felt that we are probably gonna win the game in that last over. Disappointed but also very proud of the way the boys fought," Ponting said at the press conference.

DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against RCB at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Thanks to AB de Villiers, RCB reached a respectable total of 171 in 20 overs after being bamboozled at one stage by Delhi bowlers, who managed to pick early wickets, including skipper Virat Kohli's and in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal. Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell scored 25 off 20 before he was dismissed by veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

Rajat Patidar and AB de Villiers forged an important partnership of 54 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel. de Villiers continued with the batting and took his team from 139/5 to 171 as he unleashed himself towards the back end of the first inning. The former South African cricketer scored an incredible 75 off just 42 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 boundaries.

When Delhi Capitals came to bat in the second inning, they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. Prithvi Shaw scored 21 off 18 before being dismissed by purple-cap holder Harshal Patel. Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 22 off 17. DC's skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stayed in until the last ball as they both scored fifty each for their team. However, despite their brilliant performances with the bat, the duo couldn't take Delhi across the finish line and lost the game by just 1 run.

(Image Credit: IPL)

