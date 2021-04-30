IPL 2021: DC Opener Prithvi Shaw Wants To Talk To Virender Sehwag Regarding His Batting

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Prithvi Shaw on Thursday said that he would love to talk cricket with former Indian player Virender Sehwag. When told his batting style being similar to that of Sehwag and if he had the opportunity to talk to him, Shaw said that he hasn't talked to Sehwag yet regarding his batting, but would definitely do so in the future. Prithvi Shaw batted beautifully last night against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shaw, who opens for Delhi, started his innings with six back-to-back boundaries off Shivam Mavi's bowling, putting his team well ahead early on in the chase.

"When I'm in there when I think I'm getting good touch, I just keep playing. I don't think about the score anymore because I know when I'm there I'm gonna keep scoring runs for the team. When I'm batting I don't really care about myself, I just want my team to win and as quickly as possible when chasing. We haven't spoken yet, but if I get a chance obviously I will try to talk to Viru sir [Virender Sehwag] because he is the one who loved to score from the first ball," Shaw said at the post-match presentation.

DC vs KKR

Pant and Co. won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare. It was Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan who steered Delhi's innings and helped the team reach the target comfortably. While Shaw scored an amazing 82 off 41 balls with a strike rate of 200, Dhawan hit 46 off 47 balls to anchor the chase. Chasing a low total of just 154 runs, DC batters came in and started smashing the ball from the get-go. Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis finished the game for DC to win their fifth game of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered from yet another batting collapse last night as their top-order batsmen once again failed to put runs on the board. Apart from Shubman Gill and Andre Russell, no other batter could score big for the team as they finished the first innings with a total of just 154/6. Gill scored 38-ball 43, including 3 boundaries and 1 maximum, while Russell hit 45 off just 27 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours.

(Image Credit: IPL)

