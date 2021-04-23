IPL 2021: DC Spinner R Ashwin HITS BACK At Trolls, Rallies Cry Over Covid Crisis In India

The second wave of COVID-19 has seen a sudden spike of cases in India for quite some days. While various states have already begun their fight to break the COVID-19 chain, Team India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again rang the warning bells by tweeting out a message for people to take all precautionary measures in such a critical time.

IPL 2021: R Ashwin Twitter message to fans regarding latest COVID-19 situation

Ravichandran Ashwin in his latest tweet has described the current COVID-19 situation in the country as heartbreaking. He added that even though he does not belong to the healthcare fraternity, he acknowledges the effort of healthcare workers. In his message, he also appealed to every Indian to be cautioned and stay safe.

Heart breaking to see what’s happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe. — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 23, 2021

Another message on R Ashwin Twitter handle saw the cricketer stating that he was aware that his tweet would draw the attention of some people who would talk of his "position of privilege" before he reiterated how the virus does not spare anyone and that he is in this fight with everyone. Ashwin also promised helping the needy within his capacity. Here's yet another R Ashwin tweet:

I know there will be people who will retort with a tweet about my position of privilege. I would like to reiterate that this is a virus that spares no one and I am in this fight with all of you. Let me know if I can help and i promise to help anyone that is within my capacityðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 23, 2021

Recently, Delhi Capitals' South African pacer Anrich Nortje was tested positive for COVID-19. Previously, all-rounder Axar Patel had tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of IPL 2021 and has been kept under isolation since then.

R Ashwin IPL 2021 stats and Delhi Capitals position on IPL points table

Currently, Delhi Capitals are third on the IPL 2021 points table having played 4 matches so far. In four matches, DC have three wins and 1 loss and are tied on 6 points with second-placed Chennai Super Kings. Speaking about R Ashwin IPL 2021 stats, the off spinner hasn't made much of an impact with the ball, picking up just 1 wicket in 4 matches. The 34-year-old will be hoping to put up a better performance in the upcoming matches to retain his spot in the playing 11.



Updated IPL 2021 points table

RCB's win over RR on Thursday takes them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have 6 points each but it is the Men in Yellow who are second on the points table due to a better net run rate than Delhi Capitals. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points and have an opportunity to leapfrog Delhi Capitals to the third spot if they beat Punjab Kings by a huge margin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 5th on the points table and are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on the 6th spot. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals take the 7th and 8th spots on the table respectively. A win for Punjab Kings over Mumbai Indians will see them climb to the 5th spot for the time being.

