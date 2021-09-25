IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Chris Morris And Evin Lewis Miss Out, One Change For Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 26, Saturday at 3.30 pm. The last time these two sides met was at the Wankhede Stadium, where Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sanju Samson speaking about his decision to bowl first at the toss said that he expects batting to get easier on this pitch, he said, “We will bowl first. It's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have all settled down and moved on to this game, it was a complete team effort by everyone”, as Evin Lewis and Chris Morris miss out while Tabriez Shamsi and David Miller get picked. For the Delhi Capitals, there was only one change as Lalit Yadav replaced Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant too said he would have bowled first had he won the toss and said, "We were looking to bowl first as well, but it doesn't matter. There will be a bit on the wicket in the day game. One change for us, Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis. It's good to be nearing a record, but we're not looking at individual performances, not thinking too much about qualifying."

The Delhi Capitals have been in excellent form in IPL 2021 under their new captain Rishabh Pant. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a comfortable 8-wicket victory in the last match. The return of Shreyas Iyer has provided a boost to the Capital’s middle order. Also, the return of Anrich Nortje to the side has made them one of the deadliest bowling attacks in this year’s IPL. Current Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have provided good starts to the team. With both their departments in form, the side will look to remain in the top two and qualify for the playoffs easily.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament with four wins and an equal number of losses. Their narrow win over the Punjab Kings in the last match has provided them with some confidence. The inclusion of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone and Tabraiz Shamsi have strengthened the squad. Captain Sanju Samson will look to provide a good start, as the team looks to enter the top 4 and make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2021: DC vs RR playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

(Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)