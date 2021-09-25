IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant On Verge Of Huge Career Milestone

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's confidence will be sky high when his team takes on Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of the IPL 2021 match with a chance to seal their spot in the play-offs. The DC vs RR match is the first match of the doubleheader which will be played on Saturday, September 25. Apart from leading the Delhi Capitals towards the play-offs, Pant is also in line to achieve yet another milestone during the match against the struggling Rajasthan Royals team.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant set to achieve IPL Milestone during DC vs RR match

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant needs 56 runs to become the franchise's leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has so far scored 248 runs at an average of 41.33 with his highest score being 58 not out. Speaking about Rishabh Pant IPL career, the wicketkeeper-batsman has registered 2,327 runs from 77 matches at an average of 35.80 with the highest score being an unbeaten inning of 128.

According to a report by ANI, The swashbuckling left-hander now stands with an opportunity to overtake former India opener Virender Sehwag in terms of runs for the Delhi franchise. Pant stands a chance to surpass him in the upcoming DC vs RR match on Saturday. Currently, Delhi Capitals is at the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with 14 points from nine games and can overtake Chennai Super Kings if they beat Rajasthan Royals.

DC vs RR: Rishabh Pant eyes IPL trophy with Delhi Capitals

During the first leg of the tournament which was played in India, Rishabh Pant has also lead Delhi Capitals well as he helped the side acquire the number one position on the points table. Ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant was going through a quarantine period after arriving from England where he was a part of India's Test squad.

After his arrival to UAE, the Delhi Capitals skipper after completing his quarantine period spoke about his dream to lead the team to IPL glory, after missing out on the title last season. Rishabh Pant also spoke about the Delhi Capitals' chances of winning in IPL 2021, he said, "Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but as I said before also, we are going to focus on the process and hopefully, we can do the same things again and again which we did in the first phase of the IPL and hopefully we can win this trophy this year."

(Image: PTI)