IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Fans Want Shreyas Iyer Included In T20 WC Squad After Brilliant Knock

Netizens after witnessing Shreyas Iyer hit 43 important runs during Delhi Capitals (DC) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, started calling for the 26-year-old batter’s inclusion in the Indian team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Iyer’s knock came during the match no. 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, as he helped DC to reach a respectable total after losing openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw cheaply. Batting first in the match, DC set RR a target of 155 runs to chase in the second innings.

Iyer returned to action in cricket after sitting out due to a shoulder injury he suffered early on in the year. Meanwhile, netizens took social media by storm on watching Iyer bat and demanded his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. Iyer doesn’t feature in the 15-men Indian squad for the tournament but will stay with the squad as a reserve player. Twitter users came up with many interesting reactions calling for his inclusion in the main Indian line-up.

Netizens call for Iyer's inclusion in the T20 WC squad:

A user, upon witnessing Iyer take on Tabrej Shamsi, who is currently the World no. 1 in ICC T20 rankings, said that the way Iyer is hitting the best spinners in the world 'is not everyone's cup of tea'. She also mentioned Iyer taking on Rashid Khan during DC’s last match against SRH and Shamsi in the match against RR. She concluded by expressing her dilemma on why he isn’t included in the main World Cup squad.

Hitting the best spinners of the world out of the park is not everyone's cup of tea and Shreyas Iyer doing that smoothly. First, against Rashid Khan and now against Tabraiz Shamsi.



I still wonder how selectors kept Iyer out of T20 WC squad.🤦‍♂️#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/gxTl8h6dbc — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 25, 2021

Another user compared Iyer with Suryakumar Yadav, who is relatively less experienced in international cricket and was included in India’s 15-man squad. The user said that Iyer is showing why he should be in the Indian squad ahead of Yadav. Yadav has scored eight runs in two matches in the second leg of IPL for Mumbai Indians, whereas, Iyer scored 47* runs during DC’s match against SRH and 43 against RR on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer is proving that he is still a better option ahead of Surya Kumar Yadav for team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.#IPL2021 #DCvRR #Iyer pic.twitter.com/59VmmDgBBF — Nishant Sharma (@Nishant6862) September 25, 2021

Other reactions:

SHREYAS IYER should be in MAIN SQUAD not in RESERVES. #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/4TGLrA3eqz — CRICOSOME ॐ (@CRICOSOME) September 25, 2021

Shreyas Iyer is a treat to watch 👍👌 Toying with the bowler and field. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) September 25, 2021

DC Vs RR

Meanwhile, DC won the match against RR by 33 runs as they restricted RR for 121/6 runs at the completion of the second innings of the match. DC pacer Anrich Nortje starred by taking two wickets and giving away only 18 runs, while all other bowlers cheaped in with one wicket each. With their eighth win in the current season, DC now find themselves at the top of the IPL 2021 points table with a total of 16 points in 10 matches. They are closely followed by CSK who are at fourteen points with seven wins in nine matches.

(Image: @DelhiCapitals/BCCI)