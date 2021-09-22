IPL 2021 DC Vs SRH: Amit Mishra On Verge Of Breaking Biggest Bowling Record In IPL History

Delhi Capitals' veteran bowler Amit Mishra is on the verge of becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the IPL. The 38-year-old attacking leg-spinner is just five wickets away from breaking the record of former Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasith Malinga, who currently holds the record for taking the most wickets in the lucrative T20 league. Mishra has 166 wickets to his name and if he manages to take five more wickets, he will surpass Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Mishra, who has been playing in the IPL since the tournament's inception in 2008, has taken 166 wickets in 154 matches at an average of 23.97. He has 4 four-wicket hauls and 1 five-wicket haul to his name. Mishra also has the most hat-tricks in the IPL - three in total. Mishra's best season with the ball had come in 2011 when had picked up 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.84. Mishra is first amongst the seven spinners currently sitting on the IPL chart of top-10 highest wicket-takers.

Piyush Chawla (156 wickets), Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (139 wickets), Sunil Narine (130 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (126 wickets), and Ravindra Jadeja (120 wickets) are the other spinners on the list, which has just three pacers with Malinga leading the group. Malinga's 170 wickets had come in 122 matches at an impressive average of 19.80. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is third on the list with 159 wickets to his name.

Mishra to play his 100th match for Delhi

Amit Mishra is also on the cusp of becoming the first player to play 100 matches for the Delhi Capitals. Mishra made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals and played for the side till 2010. Mishra returned to play for Delhi in 2015 and since then he has remained with the franchise, even witnessing the massive transformation of the side in 2018-19 when they changed everything from name to players. Mishra has played 99 matches for Delhi Capitals and if inducted in tonight's playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he will become the first player to represent the franchise in 100 IPL matches.

