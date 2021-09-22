IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Butcher Says Jason Roy Should Play Ahead Of David Warner

Former England batsman Mark Butcher believes that Jason Roy might get picked ahead of David Warner for the 33rd match of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Warner, who was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was replaced by Kane Williamson in the penultimate match of IPL 2021. Warner was eventually dropped from the squad and was seen doing odd jobs in the field before the IPL was postponed in May.

Butcher has now backed Jason Roy to get picked ahead of Warner in Hyderabad's first match of IPL phase two. Butcher said Jason Roy looked in good touch towards the backend of English summer this year, where he played some crucial knocks for his side in white-ball format. Butcher said Roy is going to be very hungry, which is why he would go for the English batter ahead of Warner. However, Warner has been included in the starting XI and will play tonight's game against Delhi Capitals.

Butcher backs Shreyas Iyer to make strong comeback

Butcher also talked about Shreyas Iyer's return to Delhi Capitals after a gap of four months. Butcher said the captaincy is not going to bother Iyer much as he would like to focus on his individual performances and make a strong comeback. Butcher also feels that Kagiso Rabada will regain for Delhi in the UAE leg, saying "A class player will always prove you wrong in the end".

While Delhi will be eager to secure a win and regain its position on top of the points table, Hyderabad will be fighting to keep its qualification hopes alive in the tournament. Both sides played their first encounter in April this year, which ended with the Capitals winning the match in the super over.

SRH Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

(Image: PTI/MarkButcher/Twitter)