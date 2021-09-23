IPL 2021 DC Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Questions Ashwin's Reluctance To Bowl Off-spin

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has questioned Delhi Capitals bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin for not bowling the traditional off-spinning deliveries during the match no. 33 of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 between DC and Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH). Ashwin came to bowl at the ninth over of the SRH batting innings, as Marcus Stoinis pulled out of his over after bowling the first ball. However, Ashwin didn’t bowl the full quota of his four overs and returned with the figures of 0/22 in the 2.5 overs that he bowled. Meanwhile, Gambhir was critical of R Ashwin’s tactics to bowl his variations instead of sticking to the traditional off-spin.

Gautam Gambhir, during a discussion on Star Sports, questioned Ashwin’s style of bowling during DC’s first match after the resumption of IPL, by saying that Ashwin is currently the best off-spinner in the world, but however, he didn’t bowl off-spin at all. He added that it is important for Ashwin to understand that he is an offspinner. Gambhir also said that the situation was ideal for Ashwin to bowl the off-spinning delivery as the opposition was three or four wickets down. Gambhir being critical of Ashwin, further said, “There is no doubt that you have not played cricket for a long time, you didn't play the four Tests and the match pressure is completely different, whichever format it might be, you should have bowled your traditional off-spin until you were hit for a six”.

Ashwin has been included in India's 15-men squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

R Ashwin has played six matches in the current season of IPL and has picked only one wicket so far. He has played relatively less cricket since the first-leg IPL 2021, as he appeared for India during the World Test Championship final and also played a county match for Surrey. He was not selected in the playing XI for India, during the four-Test matches they played against England. However, Ashwin has been included in the 15-men Indian side, which will compete at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after the IPL ends in the UAE. Meanwhile, DC won the match against SRH by chasing down the target of 135 runs within 18 overs of their batting innings. Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for DC in the match with individual scores of 47 and 42 runs respectively.

Image: PTI