IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH Playing 11: Warner Starts, Smith Misses Out As DC Play Ashwin & Nortje

After an outstanding first half of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to kickstart their UAE leg by taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on September 22. At the toss, both DC and SRH revealed their team selections.

While David Warner starts for SRH as one of the four foreign players, Steve Smith would crucially miss out. On the other hand, DC have decided to play R Ashwin and Anrich Nortje.

IPL 2021: DC vs SRH playing 11

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

SRH playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson wins toss and chooses to bat

After winning the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson decided to have a bat first and explained his decision for the same. "We will bat. Looks a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It's a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance. Holder, Rashid, Warner and myself are the four foreign players."

DC team news: Rishabh Pant explains team selection

While speaking at the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, "We were thinking of bowling first. We were gonna chase anyway. We are looking to focus on the process and take one match at a time. Overseas players are Nortje, Rabada, Stoinis and Hetmyer. Ash is playing as well."