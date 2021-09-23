IPL 2021 DC Vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's Bat Goes Flying Off Rashid Khan's Delivery; Watch

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant succeeded in making his bat do the talking as he helped add finishing touches to his team's run chase during their IPL 2021 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. However, he unknowingly ended up entertaining the fans and viewers as he lost grip of his bat.

Rishabh Pant ended up bamboozling himself off a delivery bowled by SRH leggie Rashid Khan and no the wicket-keeper batsman was not dismissed by the latter but nor was he able to dispatch the Afghan leg-spinner into the stands either. In the 15th over of the second innings that was bowled by the Afghan sensation, Pant attempted an aggressive cut shot but he completely missed the ball which was collected by his counterpart Wriddhiman Saha neatly behind the stumps as there was a huge appeal from the keeper for caught behind.

DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's bat goes flying

Nonetheless, the Rishabh Pant's bat had not made any contact with the ball as his stay at the crease prolonged but his aggressive cut shot attempt sent the bat flying in the air towards the midwicket area. Meanwhile, his opposite number Kane Williamson picked up the bat and handed it over to the youngster.

Watch the hilarious video here:

"Fortunately, they didn't put a short leg there. This is the first time that has happened with Rishabh and I have seen that happening before as well", said a commentator on air.

DC vs SRH: Delhi grab the top spot in the points table

Coming back to the contest, the Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 134/9 from their 20 overs riding on a splendid bowling performance from the Delhi bowlers as only the middle-order duo of Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) could offer some resistance with the bat.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a vital 42 despite losing his opening partner Prithvi Shaw early. After Dhawan's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (47*) and captain Rishabh Pant (35*) added an unbeaten 67- run stand for the third-wicket as the Delhi Capitals got past the finish line by eight wickets and more than two overs to spare.

By the virtue of this win, the last edition's finalists occupy the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table with seven wins from nine matches and 14 points to their tally.