IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Changes He Has Made To His Game Since 2018

The second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 got underway on Sunday, and now on Wednesday, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium in match 33. Prior to the match, an interview was conducted with DC batsman Shikhar Dhawan, where he revealed that he has made changes to his game since 2018 that have helped him improve his strike rate and consistency as a batsman.

Over the past two-three years, I have worked on my strike rate. I knew that if I have to play longer then I need to be an impactful player. The runs I used to score at a strike rate of 130 now I score at a rate of 135. That was a conscious effort on my part so I put in my mind to do it. Based on that the risks that were needed to be taken in the game I keep in mind as well. To see my strike rate up and consistency in my batting gives me happiness as a player.

A slight preview into the match, Delhi Capitals are currently second in the IPL 2021 standings with 12 points from eight games. They have won six games and lost only two so far. SRH, on the other hand, are bottom of the table with two points from seven games, meaning they have won only one game and lost six. If SRH wants to be anywhere close to a playoff position, they need to win all their games starting from the one against DC on Wednesday.

Dhawan drops Shreyas Iyer lineup hint for DC vs SRH

DC are second in the IPL 2021 table as of now, whereas their opponents sit right at the bottom of the standings. In the first half of the IPL, Shreyas Iyer was not available because of a shoulder injury. However, he is expected to be back for the team against SRH and Shikhar Dhawan has hinted at it in a recent Instagram post. In the post, there is a silhouette of Dhawan and what most likely appears to be Iyer and the caption says, "Ready for the fight with this champion. Can you guess who’s with me?"

