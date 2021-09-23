IPL 2021: Defeating MI Will Strengthen KKR’s Position In The Table, Says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders’ vice-captain Dinesh Karthik has spoken about the challenge they will face in today's IPL 2021 clash against the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR’s IPL record against the mighty Mumbai side is very poor as they have managed only six victories out of 28 head-to-head encounters. Also, they have failed to defeat MI in the previous four meetings and would now look to better their record with a win.

Speaking on the broadcast ahead of the game, Dinesh Karthik labelled the match against the five-time champions as a crucial one, as a win in this game would put them in a good position in the points table. KKR currently stands at the sixth position with three wins from eight games and according to Karthik, they have a chance to strengthen their position in this game.

“It is very crucial to us because it will put us in a very interesting spot on the table. I think if we can find a way to edge over the Mumbai Indians, it will put us in a position of strength going forward in the tournament,” said Karthik ahead of KKR’s clash against MI.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batter also added that majority of the Indian players in the MI’s lineup are a part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. He believes that if KKR can replicate their performance from the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have a great chance to win this game.

"The Indian boys for the Mumbai Indians are very skilled. A lot of them are playing the World Cup so obviously, they have a lot of confidence. But I think the way we played the other night if we can bring that game to the table, it would be really good,” added Karthik.

We would love to beat Mumbai Indians, claims Varun Chakravarthy

Meanwhile, Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy claims that they are looking forward to defeating every team in the IPL, but triumphing over Mumbai Indians would be a special feeling. Chakravarthy played a key role in KKR’s dominating victory over RCB in the last encounter and would look to continue his exploits in this game too. "Definitely all the teams, but we would love to beat Mumbai Indians," said Chakravarthy in a video shared by KKR on their social media handle.

Image: PTI