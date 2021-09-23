IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals A Step Away From Qualifying For Playoffs After Win Against SRH

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday regained the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals beat Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, bringing them one step closer to the IPL 2021 playoffs. For Sunrisers Hyderabad the loss in the DC vs SRH match has now put them on the verge of being eliminated from this year's edition.

Delhi Capitals a match away from qualifying for IPL 2021 Playoffs

Going by the current standings at the IPL 2021 points table, after their recent victory, the Delhi Capitals have 14 points from 9 matches and need just one more win to secure their place in the IPL 2021 Playoffs.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who is still rooted to the bottom of the points table is almost out of the race. One more defeat in their next six matches will put the SRH team completely out of the reckoning for IPL 2021 Playoffs. The next six matches for SRH will be against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2021: DC vs SRH match

SRH after winning the toss decided to bat first. However, the team lost their ex-captain, David Warner, for a duck in the third ball of the innings without any runs on board. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (18) and skipper Kane Williamson (18) then added 29 runs before Saha mistimed a pull shot to Shikhar Dawan at midwicket of the bowling off Kagiso Rabada.

Williamson and Manish Pandey then tried to build the innings, putting together 31 runs for the third wicket partnership. Their innings was derailed after Axar Patel dismissed Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey (18) had a short stay at the crease and was soon followed by Kedar Jadhav (3) back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder could only score 10 runs before getting dismissed. Abdul Samad (28 off 21) along with Rashid Khan (22 off 19 balls) did try to play some big shots and up the run rate. However, Samad was dismissed after top-edging a miss-timed pull to DC skipper Rishabh Pant off Rabada's bowling. The Rashid Khan innings came to an end after he was run out, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained not out on 5 from 3 balls. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 3 for 37, while Nortje (2/12) and Patel (2/32) picked up two wickets each.

Delhi Capitals in their pursuit of a modest 135-run target lost Prithvi Shaw early, but Shikhar Dhawan along with Shreyas Iyer ensured that the Capitals crossed the finish line without much trouble. Dhawan ended the match with 42 runs, while Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 runs.

(With Inputs from PTI)