IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Hail Shikhar Dhawan For Most Runs Against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan will look to capitalise on the good form from the previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and score runs against one of his favourite opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals are slated to play Mumbai Indians in their fourth game of the season tonight, where seasoned Indian white-ball opener Shikhar Dhawan will try and make some runs for his team. Dhawan has the third-highest number of runs against Mumbai Indians in IPL history, just behind Chennai's Suresh Raina and Bangalore's AB de Villiers.

The stats shared by Delhi Capitals show Dhawan has 748 runs from 24 games against Mumbai Indians, while Raina and de Villiers have 818 and 774 runs respectively from 32 and 24 games each against the same team. Dhawan averages 39.36 against Mumbai in the IPL and has the highest individual score of 82 not-out against the team. However, what awaits the left-handed batsman is the slow pitch of Chennai, where batsmen have struggled to score big so far in the tournament.

Dhawan in IPL 2021

Dhawan scored a swashbuckling 92 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings the other night with a strike rate of 187.76. Dhawan's masterclass innings included 13 boundaries and 2 maximums. After the match on Sunday, Dhawan said that he has improved his batting a lot as he plays more freely now and isn't scared of getting out. The 35-year-old said that he has improved his strike rate as well and has added a couple of shots to his style of batting, including the slog shot. Dhawan has the most number of runs in this year's IPL as he is the current Orange Cap holder with 186 runs to his name.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, which is currently sitting at number three on the points table, have won two out of the three games that they have played so far. Mumbai Indians have also won two out of three games and are sitting at number four position on the points table because of their net run rate. Both teams will look to win today's game to move further up in the tournament and gain a lead against others.

