IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Ravi Ashwin Just 1 Wicket Short Of Major Milestone

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will look to achieve one more record when he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) today in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. The off-spinner is just one wicket away from reaching 250 scalps in T20 cricket. Ashwin, who has 249 wickets in the shortest format of the game, will try and take one more to reach the milestone in today's game. Ashwin has 139 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and 52 wickets in international T20 cricket, while the rest came for his respective domestic team.

The 34-year-old is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history after Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, and Harbhajan Singh. Ashwin, who is playing in the IPL since 2009, has played 155 matches so far. The right-arm off-spinner took 20 wickets in the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is his best figure in the cash-rich tournament. Ashwin has since taken more than 10 wickets in every season of the IPL. Last year, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder scalped 13 wickets of the 15 games that he played for Capitals, which reached its maiden IPL final under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

DC in IPL 2021

After winning the first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals is slated to take on Rajasthan Royals today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Delhi would be riding high on confidence since their victory against CSK in the first game, RR will look to up their game a notch higher as they narrowly lost to Punjab Kings in a high-scoring thriller on Monday. Rajasthan has also suffered a setback as their key all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. Jofra Archer had already been ruled out prior to the commencement of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi also suffered a setback after their premium pacer Anrich Nortje tested positive for COVID-19 post his return from South Africa, where a more serious strain of the virus is circulating. Nortje was crucial in Delhi's top performance last year, where the team lost to Mumbai Indians in the final game of the tournament.

(Image Credit PTI)

