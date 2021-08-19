IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer Smashes It Out Of Stadium During Practice Session

It seems that Shreyas Iyer might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 which will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Iyer, who had missed the first phase of the marquee tournament this year due to a shoulder injury has recently made a statement about what's in store for the rivals teams of the Delhi Capitals in a month's time.

Shreyas Iyer makes his bat do the talking in Delhi Capitals' latest video

In the latest video posted by the Delhi Capitals on their official Twitter handle, Shreyas Iyer can be seen showcasing an aggressive batting performance in what seems to be a practice match. In the video, the Mumbai-based batsman is also seen running between the wickets with great enthusiasm as well. The video ends with the middle-order batsman hitting one outside the ICC Academy.

Watch the video here:

In March, Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 days before the tournament's commencement due to a horrific injury. Iyer had injured his shoulder while fielding during one of Team India's limited-overs games against England. Days later, the 26-year-old underwent successful surgery in the United Kingdom. Iyer had completed his rehabilitation procedure at the MCA, where he had trained assiduously for months before coming to the NCA for his fitness test.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the Delhi Capitals will depart for the UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the IPL on Saturday. However, no decision has been made on captaincy yet.

"Delhi Capitals will leave on Saturday early morning to UAE for IPL 2021. The team will leave from Delhi with domestic players and officials. Domestic players are already in quarantine in the national capital and they will be quarantined in UAE for a week. Post quarantine their camp will be starting," a DC official told ANI.

"The captain issue is still undecided, either it will be Pant or Iyer, the team management has not yet decided on this," the official added.

Rishabh Pant had led DC in Iyer's absence and prior to its indefinite suspension on May 4 due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the last edition's runners-up topped the table in the IPL 2021 points table with six wins from eight matches and 12 points to their tally.

IPL 2021 full schedule

The cash-rich league will re-start from September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

Here's the full schedule of the second phase of IPL 2021: