IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Team Become First-ever To Name Official 'Immunity Partner'

While the IPL 2021 season gets underway in a couple of days time, Delhi Capitals continue to rope in sponsors for the tournament. After bringing in major sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition as the official nutrition partner, the franchise have brought in an immunity partner for the IPL 2021. The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise announced that the multi-vitamin supplement has been brought on board for a period of one year.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals team up with Maxirich

According to the latest release by Delhi Capitals, Maxirich, a daily health supplement from Cipla Health, was brought on board as the official immunity partner. Speaking about Maxirich, the supplement is a blend of 13+ essential vitamins and minerals in a softgel capsule that helps supplement one’s daily diet.

It also contains Vitamin D that boosts immunity, while Vitamin B Complex reduces tiredness and fatigue. These vitamins combined with antioxidants and other necessary minerals ensure that the body’s nutrient needs are met, particularly in today’s day and age where daily diets often fall short due to hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits.

Commenting on the partnership, Delhi Capitals CEO Vinod Bisht said that good health and strong immunity are of paramount importance in the ongoing pandemic and the franchise is committed to safeguarding the health and wellness of players and support staff.

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

The Delhi Capitals team recently appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain of the team after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to injury. This will be Rishabh Pant’s debut as an IPL captain. Speaking on Pant being appointed as the Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Iyer said that the young gun was the 'best man' for the job. The Mumbai cricketer said that he had no doubt that Pant would be the best man for the job. He also added that he is going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.

DC IPL 2021 schedule

As per the DC IPL 2021 schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Mumbai, two in Chennai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five at Kolkata respectively.

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals squad

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals squad, the franchise retained 19 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. During the IPL 2021 auction, the team strengthened its quality by adding in new players in the form of Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav and uncapped Indian cricketers like Vishnu Vinod and Ripal Patel. Here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 season:

Rishabh Pant (Captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

Image: Delhi Capitals / Instagram